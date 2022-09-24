Life-saving service dog grants Tomball family peace of mind

"He went straight over to Kayley and jumped up on her lap, put his paws on her and gave her a kiss," Heather said. "It was the sweetest thing."

TOMBALL, Texas — Last year, we introduced you to Heather Moccia and her now 16-year-old daughter, Kayley. Kayley suffers from nighttime seizures that can be deadly.

"First thing I do in the morning as a mother is check to make sure my daughter is still breathing," Heather said when we spoke to her last year.

Since then, the community has helped raise $38,000 to get Vinny, a special service dog trained to save Kayley's life in the event of a seizure.

On Saturday, KHOU 11's Marcelino Benito met up with the family again as they finally welcomed the lifesaving companion into their home.

"It really is a lifesaving mission for Vinny," they said.

The Australian Labradoodle is no ordinary dog. Not even two years old, his life is marked by more than a year of training to prepare him to be by Kayley's side.

"It's just like an angel has been sent to us," Heather said.

After 22 months of waiting, Vinny finally arrived and met Kayley for the first time. Kayley is non-verbal, but that morning she met her companion, no words were needed.

Since Vinny's arrival, they've been inseparable.

"Everywhere she goes, he goes," Heather said. Except for school.

A bond has already been made.

"He loves her. You can just tell in his eyes, his motions,"said Vinny's trainer, Courtney Rulifson.

Rulifson says the dog knows just how critical his job is.

"When Kayley has a seizure, she will emit a scent and he will recognize the scent and he'll push the button," Rulifson explained.

That button triggers an alarm, letting Kayley's parents know she needs help before it's too late.

"Watching Vinny press that button, it felt like this weight had been lifted off me," Heather said.

After 16 years of sleepless nights fearing the worst as a parent, Kayley's mom now knows Vinny is on the job.

"This dog is literally going to change our whole family's lives, not just my daughter's, but mine as well," Heather said.

Vinny graduated from his training on Saturday.

"It feels now like he's our dog," Heather said.

It's a friendship built to last a lifetime.