HOUSTON – Make sure you are sporting your favorite J.J. Watt paraphernalia Sunday because it is J.J. Watt Fan Appreciation Day in Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed September 9 – get it 9/9 for “Watt 99” - as J.J. Watt Day to honor the football player and philanthropist for being our Hometown Hero.

Fans are asked to wear their “Watt 99” Houston Texans jersey to celebrate this special holiday. His foundation is also providing free shipping and handling on all J.J. Watt Foundation merchandise until midnight Sunday.

The proclamation was prepared and submitted to the Mayor’s office by a volunteer grassroots group called Come Together and Be The Change.

The group says they are dedicated to increasing awareness to social issues and to assist others to effectively communicate ideas and opinions in a civil fashion.

“In this political climate where people are either afraid to voice their opinions or who find themselves in a heated debate, Come Together and Be The Change thought we would bring Houstonians and JJ Watt fans together celebrating the herculean success of Mr. Watt on this anniversary of Huricane Harvey,” said K.C. Tuckness, spokesperson for the group.

As you may recall, Watt raised $41.6 million for Hurricane Harvey victims, making it the largest crowd-sourced fundraiser in worlds history. All funds have been distributed to eight nonprofits: All Hands and Hearts, Americares, Boys & Girls Clubs, Baker Ripley, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and SBP.

"In our conversations, we made sure that it was all staying in Houston," Watt said of the nonprofits chosen. "That was the biggest thing. Houston and the surrounding areas were the areas that were affected, and that was where we wanted this support to go."

Hurricane Harvey Relief:

One Year Update pic.twitter.com/eSiOG4TT26 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2018

For more information on the Harvey relief funds, please visit www.jjwfoundation.org.

Proclamations can be requested by anyone by submitting the written Proclamation to the Mayor’s Office for the Mayor’s approval. Proclamations have been issued for JJ Watt, along with Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale for their relief efforts in their support to the survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

