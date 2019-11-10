HOUSTON — It’s a Halloween wish that you can help come true for Clear Lake residents who haven’t passed out trick-or-treat candy in years.

Heartis Clear Lake posted to Facebook that they’re looking for candy donations so they can host children in nearby neighborhoods for a Halloween trick-or-treat party.

You can either drop candy off at Heartis Clear Lake at 14520 Hwy 3/Old Galveston Road in Webster. Or if you can’t make it by, you can order candy through Amazon and send it over.

Heartis Clear Lake plans to have desserts and games at the party, and the children can go door-to-door to trick-or-treat with the residents.

Heartis Clear Lake Join us for some Tricks and Treats! Thursday, October 31st between 6... pm and 8pm at 14520 Hwy 3, Webster, TX 77598 in Bldg 2 for an unBOOlievable good time! Wear your best costume and bring your friends! We will have trick or treating, games, and refreshments!

