HOUSTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren rallied with more than 2,000 supporters at Discovery Green in downtown Houston Saturday night.

Warren turned her attention Texas and 13 other Super Tuesday states after another disappointing result in South Carolina.

Warren congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden on his win, but then turned her attention to attacking him and her other opponents.

"This crisis demands more than a billionaire mayor who believes that since he’s rich enough to buy network airtime to pretend he’s the president, that entitles him to be president -- and whose track record as mayor shows he’ll govern to protect himself and his rich friends over everyone else," Warren said. "This crisis demands more than a former vice president so eager to cut deals with Mitch McConnell and the Republicans that he’ll trade good ideas for bad ones. This crisis demands more than a senator who has good ideas, but whose 30-year track record shows he consistently calls for things he fails to get done and consistently opposes things he nevertheless fails to stop."

Warren told supporters she's disappointed with her results so far this primary season but believes her campaign is built for the "long haul" and is focused on working to keep earning delegates.

Warren also announced she plans to unveil a new plan to help curb the spread of coronavirus in the U.S.

"Ultimately, that’s what this election is about," Warren told the crowd. "With fears of an economic crisis and recession rising, with fears of a global pandemic rising, Americans must ask themselves: who do you trust to actually run this country?"

This was Warren's sixth trip to Texas this primary season. Biden will be in Houston to rally his supporters Monday.

