Senate approves construction of 'Ike Dike,' which would protect around 70 miles of Texas coast

The concept of the 'Ike Dike' began after Hurricane Ike devastated parts of the Texas coastline.

HOUSTON — The Senate approved the construction of the ‘Ike Dike,’ which would basically be a movable barrier that could be used like a flood gate.



U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R) and Ted Cruz (R), as well as Congressman Randy Weber (R) introduced the bill that would protect roughly 70 miles of the Texas coast from storm surge.

Massive gates that open and close would be built along a 2.5 mile stretch between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula.

It's just one part of a plan specifically designed to keep life-threatening surge from the nation's busiest port in Houston and the continent's largest petrochemical complex.

The damage from Hurricane Ike back in 2008 pointed out the need for this kind of protection, hence the name ‘Ike Dike.’

A 22-foot storm surge devastated our coastal communities.