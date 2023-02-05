'Should never have been here' | Sen. Ted Cruz responds to criticism over San Jacinto County shooting

Sen. Ted Cruz said it's the border policies created by Democrats that "cause real lives to be lost."

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday responded to criticism from Sen. Roland Gutierrez about the mass shooting in San Jacinto County.

Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, called out Cruz on Twitter, saying Cruz's gun policies are the reason an illegal immigrant was able to buy a gun in the first place.

"I don't know that fellow, but it doesn't surprise me that it's a Democrat who's trying to politicize the situation and attack. Let me point out, this mass murderer should never have been here in the first place. The policies of the Democrats ... open borders, causes real lives to be lost," Cruz said.

Cruz also answered a question about President Joe Biden's decision to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the border. Cruz said he believes Biden needs to change border policies before any other actions are taken.