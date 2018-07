UPDATE: The family of Vernice Eugene Loguet tells WHAS11 he died on the 4th of July after his battle with cancer. His funeral will be on Tuesday with military honors. A charity group has assured the family they will provide them with a signed picture of actor and comedian Bill Murray at the request of Logue. It was one of his last wishes. Logue remembered working on the movie set of “Stripes” at Fort Knox with Murray and recalled the time with great fondness.

Logue’s daughter says getting the autograph was a way to do something for someone so special to her. Norma Hatfield says it was amazing to see the outpouring of support from the community of people willing to help. She says when she told her father the community was working to get a picture for him it was one of his biggest smiles. A grin Hatfield says she will never forget the rest of her life.

In recent weeks, a Hardin County man has opened up to his family about a few details of his life. It comes at a time when his family making his final arrangements. The thing he wants most in his last days is an autographed picture of actor and comedian Bill Murray. This may seem random but they have some history. They crossed paths years ago and it’s a memory that’s stuck with Vernice Eugene Logue.

Logue served in the military for 20 years and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer in Fort Knox. After retiring from the military, Logue worked at Fort Knox for a couple of years for the state of Kentucky as a logistics maintenance supervisor. It was around that time the movie “Stripes” was filmed on the post. Logue helped to transport the crew around to different locations, including one of the stars Bill Murray.

In February of 2018, Logue went to Hosparus Care with stage 4 prostate cancer and now suffers from congestive heart issues. Now, at the end of his life, he has shared with his family the one regret he’s carried with him all these years. Logue says he regrets not getting an autographed picture of Murray. Logue says Murray was his favorite and still is to this day.

Logue’s daughter Norma Hatfield says she promised her dad she would do everything she could to get Murray’s autograph. “I would love to keep my promise to him and get an autograph from Bill Murray. It doesn’t have to be something from the movie ‘Stripes,’” said Hatfield. “Even if Bill signs a cocktail napkin and sends it, this would enable me to keep that promise to a man who has served so many so well.”

