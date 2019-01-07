BAYTOWN, Texas — Houston-based Fidelis Realty Partners is starting to make major progress on its plan to turn Baytown's San Jacinto Mall into an outdoor retail and lifestyle center called San Jacinto Marketplace.

The developer bought the mall in July 2015 from California-based investment firm Triyar. From the outset, Fidelis said it planned to completely redevelop the mall and eventually build a 1 million-square-foot open-air center on the property. But plans were never intended to be implemented overnight. At the time, Fidelis expected it would take three years to prepare the mall for demolition and another two years to redevelop the property.

Demolition of the former Ward’s and Bealls buildings began in April 2016 and were completed within the estimated three-month time period. Now, Fidelis has begun demolishing the main mall structure to move forward with the property's larger transformation, according to a June 28 press release from the company.

For more on the redevelopment, CLICK HERE to visit the Houston Business Journal

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM