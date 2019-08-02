HOUSTON — Spring Branch ISD increased police patrols at Memorial High School Friday after a threatening post by a student.

The district said the threats were not directly aimed at Memorial High School or any students there.

They said they learned about the post after members of the MHS community began reporting them late Thursday.

"Our SBISD Police are actively investigating this situation. In an abundance of caution, we will have heightened police patrols in our area and at school today," the district said in a statement.