Harris County Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a sports bar on the North Freeway.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a security guard was closing up the Ojos Locos located at 15115 North Fwy., when a man refused to leave. There was a physical altercation between the two and then others jumped in.
At one point, the security guard shot two people. One was killed the other transported to the hospital; their condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
