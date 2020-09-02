Harris County Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a sports bar on the North Freeway.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a security guard was closing up the Ojos Locos located at 15115 North Fwy., when a man refused to leave. There was a physical altercation between the two and then others jumped in.

At one point, the security guard shot two people. One was killed the other transported to the hospital; their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

