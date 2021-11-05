Searchers find body of one Lake Conroe drowning victim

A young couple on a pontoon boat disappeared in the water Friday evening and searchers had been looking for them "daylight to dark" ever since.

CONROE, Texas — Search crews found one of two drowning victims in Lake Conroe Tuesday morning.

A team with Montgomery County Precinct One and Texas game wardens had been searching "daylight to dark" since Friday evening. A volunteer in a seaplane also joined the search Tuesday.

The two victims were on a rented pontoon boat with three other people and had stopped near Ayers Island.

They said 26-year-old Nizigiyimana Peragie, of Houston, fell overboard.

The woman's 24-year-old boyfriend, identified by authorities as Nsengiyumva Adrien of Houston, jumped into the water to help her. Witnesses said both people were struggling when a second man jumped into the water to try and save him.

The couple went under and didn’t surface again.

The second man was pulled out of the water by a passerby in another boat.

One body was recovered Tuesday around 9 a.m. about 50 yards from where they were last seen. Searchers aren’t saying which one.

The search continues for the second victim.