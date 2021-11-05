Searchers find body of one Lake Conroe drowning victim

CONROE, Texas — Search crews found one of two drowning victims in Lake Conroe Tuesday morning.
A team with Montgomery County Precinct One and Texas game wardens had been searching "daylight to dark" since Friday evening. A volunteer in a seaplane also joined the search Tuesday.
The two victims were on a rented pontoon boat with three other people and had stopped near Ayers Island.
They said 26-year-old Nizigiyimana Peragie, of Houston, fell overboard.
The woman's 24-year-old boyfriend, identified by authorities as Nsengiyumva Adrien of Houston, jumped into the water to help her. Witnesses said both people were struggling when a second man jumped into the water to try and save him.
The couple went under and didn’t surface again.
The second man was pulled out of the water by a passerby in another boat.
One body was recovered Tuesday around 9 a.m. about 50 yards from where they were last seen. Searchers aren’t saying which one.
The search continues for the second victim.
Investigators said none of the people on the boat knew how to swim.