'Have some compassion for human life' | Father pleads for help finding missing daughter

Felicia Johnson hasn't been seen since she got in the car with an unknown man after leaving Cover Girls on April 15.

HOUSTON — Felicia Johnson has now been missing for 11 days.

The 24-year-old woman from California was in Houston celebrating her birthday when she disappeared.

The Houston Police Department said it is investigating the case and Johnson's father is hopeful the $5,000 reward is enough for someone to come forward with information about her whereabouts.

Kevin Johnson said his daughter came to Houston on April 13. Felicia was staying at a hotel in the medical center.

She was looking for ways to make extra cash when she took an Uber to the Cover Girls gentlemen's club off West Little York on April 15. Community activist Quanell X said once she didn't get the job, she got in the car with an unknown man because her Uber was running late. That's the last time she was seen. Her bloody phone was later found on Eldridge Parkway near Bear Creek Park.

"I don’t know the exact circumstances but somebody is holding her against her will," Kevin Johnson said.

He thinks foul play is involved and flew into town on April 20. He teamed up with Quanell X and a private investigator to try to get some answers.

The investigator believes Felicia may have been trafficked.

Last week, Texas EquuSearch spent three days searching the area where Felicia's phone was found but didn't find any more signs of the missing woman. They're waiting for direction from HPD to continue their search efforts.

The attorney for Cover Girls said the club is cooperating with police and turning over any pertinent surveillance video.

In the meantime, Kevin Johnson is hoping someone comes forward with information that helps them find his daughter.

"Find it in your heart to have some compassion for human life," he said.