SIMONTON, Texas — A search will resume Wednesday morning for someone who jumped from a bridge into the Brazos River.

A 911 caller told Fort Bend County dispatchers she saw someone jump from the FM 1093 bridge that crosses the Brazos River.

On Tuesday, Fort Bend County deputies used a helicopter to search the rural stretch of the river but weren't able to find anyone. The search was suspended just before 10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman who called was driving when she spotted the jumper just after 6 P.M. Major Chad Norvell told KHOU 11, deputies have no reason to believe the woman's report isn't credible, and will return to the area Wednesday.

Norvell added that it's possible, especially with the low river level, that someone jumping from the height of the FM 1093 bridge could be stuck in the muddy riverbed and need help.

A Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office air boat is expected to join the search effort Wednesday.

