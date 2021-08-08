Search scheduled today for Shawtyeria Waites, 20-year-old Houston woman missing since late July

Friends say they dropped Waites off at a southwest Houston apartment complex on July 27 and she hasn’t been seen since.

HOUSTON — A search is scheduled Friday afternoon for 20-year-old Shawtyeria Waites who’s been missing for more than two weeks.

Community activist Quannell X is asking volunteers to meet at The Village of Meyerland apartments on North Braeswood at 3:15 p.m. to help with the search.

Friends say they dropped Waites off at another southwest Houston apartment complex in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock around 10 p.m. on July 27 and she hasn’t been seen since.

He said the women were invited there by a man they met at a strip club but only Waites went inside. Now they're worried that the man kidnapped Waites.

"It was never a plan to continue a party. We believe it was a plan to kidnap these young girls and only one went in and one has never been seen again," Quanell X said at a news conference last week. “He was spending large sums of money in the strip club and he was luring them with the money.”

Police said Waites was last seen wearing a pink dress, pink sandals and a long black curly wig. She stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs about 130 pounds.

If you have any information that could lead to her whereabouts, you're asked to call HPD at 713-884-3131 or the HPD missing persons division at 832-394-1840.