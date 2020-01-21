GALVESTON, Texas — Police were searching Monday for a capuchin monkey that escaped from an East End house after an apparent break-in.

The monkey's name is Lilly, according to the Galveston Police Department.

Lilly escaped after a home burglary in the area of 19th Street and Sealy Avenue, Galveston Police Department spokesman Xavier Hancock said.

The break-in was reported to police sometime after 5:45 p.m. and the monkey was reported missing soon after, Hancock said. Police don't believe the monkey was taken during the crime, he said.

"We don't think the intent of the burglar was to take the monkey," Hancock said.

The monkey is socialized, but the police department is asking people not to attempt to capture her, Hancock said. He asked anyone who might have seen the monkey to call police at 409-765-3702.

This is the second time in five months that local authorities have warned the public about a possible monkey loose in the area.

In September, police in Santa Fe issued a warning after at least one person reported seeing a monkey in the trees in a residential neighborhood.

Despite an exhaustive search in the area at that time, no monkey was ever found.

It is a violation of city ordinance to own a monkey in Galveston, Hancock said. As of Monday evening, however, the owner had not been charged with any crimes, he said.

No arrests have been made related to the burglary. Read more here.

