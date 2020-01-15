GALVESTON, Texas — HOUSTON — The Coast Guard continued its search Wednesday for two fishermen missing since a fishing vessel collided with a chemical tanker Tuesday afternoon.

The 81-foot fishing vessel Pappy's Pride capsized with four people on board after the crash with the 600-foot tanker.

It happened near the Galveston jetties.

A Coast Guard boat crew recovered one fisherman and performed CPR, but he didn’t survive.

"Despite the lifesaving efforts of our crew, the gentleman was later pronounced deceased by the medical examiner's office," said Cmdr. Jordan Baldueza, Sector Houston-Galveston search and rescue mission coordinator. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of all those affected by this tragic event. Our search and rescue efforts remain our top priority at this time."

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured, Coast Guard searching for 2 more fishermen after boat collides with chemical tanker

A good Samaritan rescued another crewmember, who was taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Along with Coast Guard boats and helicopters, the extensive search includes first responders from Galveston and Texas City, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol and several private boats.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston-Galveston sector at (281) 464-4854.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter