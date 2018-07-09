SEALY, Texas — Students and staff in Sealy ISD are mourning the loss of a school bus driver who died suddenly while driving kids home.

Some Sealy ISD students jumped into action when Gerald Gardner suddenly passed out at the wheel.

Gardner had just picked up his Sealy Junior High riders and was exiting the school drive onto Highway 90 when he lost consciousness.

Three Sealy High School students and one from Sealy Junior High quickly took control of the bus and brought it to a stop.

Three Good Samaritans saw what happened and carried Gardner off the bus.

They performed CPR until the Sealy Fire Department and an ambulance arrived.

Even though first responders arrived within minutes, Gardner died at the scene.

“We are extremely grateful to the years of service Mr. Gardner gave to Sealy ISD and to our students. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the Gardner family at this time,” Sealy ISD said in a statement.

The students who took action are credited with saving their classmates from injury.

Our students are to be commended for their quick thinking and remaining calm during the evacuation,” the statement said.

