Aldine ISD increases police presence after 'unsubstantiated' social media threats

One day after a threat against Heights High School created chaos, Eisenhower High School was the target of several social media threats, according to the district.

HOUSTON — Students and teachers can expect an increased police presence this week at Eisenhower High School after several unsubstantiated social media threats were made against the school, according to Aldine ISD.

Shortly after the threats were reported, a parking lot full of what appeared to be parents were lining up to pick up their students. There was also a line of police cars in the street.

The threats come just one day after an active shooter hoax caused chaos and heavy police response at Heights High School on Tuesday.

Audio from emergency dispatchers said at least 10 students were shot, but when officers arrived, no victims or suspects were found. Now, Houston Police are promising to find out who made the initial hoax call.

Several other schools across Texas also saw active shooter threats reported. Waco High School was placed on lockdown due to a 911 caller who reported a shooting inside the school, but police determined it wasn't credible once they arrived.

Aldine ISD released the following statement on the threats:

Aldine ISD is aware that Eisenhower High School was the subject of several social media threats on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Aldine ISD Police Department is currently conducting an investigation and at this time, the threats appear to be unsubstantiated. As a precaution, additional Aldine ISD Police Officers are at Eisenhower High School and will remain there for the remainder of the week.

We take all threats seriously as the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority in Aldine ISD. We encourage all of our students, staff and parents to report any suspicious activity they see or hear. As a reminder, making a threat - even as a joke - is a crime and there are serious consequences.