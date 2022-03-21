List of school closings and delays due to severe weather threat in Houston area

Texas A&M has canceled night classes tonight and some local school districts will start late Tuesday because of the possibility of severe storms.

HOUSTON — The threat of severe weather continues through tomorrow morning so some schools are starting late.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team says flash flooding is possible early Tuesday into the rush hour.

Check back here for updates throughout the evening and overnight.

School districts starting late

Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD will start two hours late on Tuesday. Bus routes and all school schedules will run two hours later than usual. Classes will start at 9:45 a.m.

Conroe ISD will be operating with a two-hour delay on Tuesday. All school start times, bus route times and employee report times are delayed by two hours. The school day will not be extended.

Goodrich ISD will start two hours late Tuesday.

Montgomery ISD will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday. Bus routes will operate on a two-hour delay from their regularly scheduled pick up time. The school day will end at the regularly scheduled time.

Shepherd ISD will start two hours late Tuesday.

Spring ISD is canceling all after-school outdoor sports, practices and activities for Monday, March 21. Latest updates