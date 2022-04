Paramedics have been called to the crash on FM 2920. This story will be updated with more information.

WALLER, Texas — There's been a crash with a school bus and a SUV in the Waller area.

Officials say it happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 31000 block of FM 2920.

Paramedics have been called to the scene.

There's no information on what happened or any injuries.