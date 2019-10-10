HOUSTON — A school bus crashed in Montgomery County Thursday, injuring the bus driver and one student.

It happened along FM 1791 and FM 149 in the northwest part of the county. According to DPS, the Huntsville Hornets varsity team was on the bus when it went off the road and rolled onto its side in a ditch.

The injuries to the bus driver and student are said to be minor.

No one else who had been on the bus was injured.

We're following this breaking story and will post any new information as we get it.

