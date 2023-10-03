1 critically injured in crash with school bus in NW Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person was critically injured in a crash involving a school bus at the intersection of Queenston and Barker Cypress.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one person was critically injured in a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday.

Gonzalez called it a major crash and said there were three kids on board at the time, but none of them were injured.

He said someone in the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear if the weather played a role in the crash.

