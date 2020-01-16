FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A school bus with students was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 in the Arcola area Thursday morning.

This happened around 8:30 a.m. near S. Post Oak.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the scene. Deputies say a car broadsided the bus.

Deputies say there are only minor injuries on the bus. No word if anyone required being transported to a local hospital.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

