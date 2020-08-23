x
#SAVEOURCHILDREN replaces Houston's famous 'Be Someone' graffiti on bridge over I-45

The "Be Someone" graffiti is always getting a revamp and this time a group of people is spreading the message of saving our children.

HOUSTON — Welp, as to no surprise, the famous Houston "Be Someone" graffiti has been vandalized yet again.

Now, the train bridge over I-45 near downtown reads "#SAVEOURCHILDREN."

Credit: KHOU

No word on who made the change to the bridge, but our camera crew caught a group of people posing for a picture on the bridge early Sunday morning, holding what appears to be painting supplies above the new message. 

In recent years, the ‘Be Someone’ message is wiped clean, only to appear again, painted by someone in the cover of darkness. 

The ‘Be Someone’ message on the bridge first appeared in 2012.  

