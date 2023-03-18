Savannah Bananas bring joy to kids at Texas Children's Hospital

"We travel around with all these guys and fortunately we're here in Texas and get to hang out with you guys," the team said to one patient.

HOUSTON — While you may be used to seeing the Savannah Bananas' antics on the field, the one-of-a-kind team took time to visit with kids at Texas Children's Hospital during their time in the Houston area.

The hospital said the team showed off their tricks and dance moves and visited with patients in their rooms.

"We travel around with all these guys and fortunately we're here in Texas and get to hang out with you guys," the team said to one patient. "Thank you for letting us come and hang out with you."

You can watch some clips from the team's visit to the hospital below:

The Bananas were in the Houston area to play an exhibition game at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.