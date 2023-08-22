The spear entered her vehicle and was stopped by the steering wheel. Police are investigating.

SAN ANTONIO — Someone threw a spear at a woman while she was driving on I-10 Sunday night, police say.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 7600 block of I-10 East.

Luckily, the 36-year-old woman was not injured. SAPD says she was driving along when a spear flew into her car and was stopped by the steering wheel.

She told police she did not see who threw the deadly weapon at her car, and she wasn't doing anything to provoke the attack.

Police do not have any suspects in the ongoing investigation, but expect aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges to be filed when someone is taken into custody.

