SAPD: Two officers shot trying to arrest 'very dangerous' wanted man on west side

Police are working to arrest the suspect, who is barricaded in an apartment unit along the 7300 block of U.S. Hwy 90.

SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonio police officers were shot and taken to local hospitals while trying to apprehend a "very dangerous" man wanted on multiple warrants, according to Chief William McManus.

According to McManus, police received a tip that the unidentified suspect was in the area of 100 Oakley, near Southtown. The man got into a car being driven by a second individual as officers were arriving, at which point he shot at and hit an officer before they fled the area.

The suspects at one point stole a different vehicle and fled further west, eventually arriving at an apartment complex along the 7300 block of U.S. Highway 90. There, McManus said, the suspect fired at another SAPD officer, hitting him multiple times.

Police are now working to take the suspects into custody. Residents are advised to avoid the area, where dozens of law enforcement units are on the scene.

Both officers are seriously hurt, McManus said.

A hostage negotiation team vehicle just drove by, seems to be leaving the area. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/iK6jwnSdwm — Megan Reyna (@MeganReynatv) August 24, 2023

At the scene along the 100 block of Oriental, where the first officer was shot, a blue vehicle with its rear windshield shot out could be seen. It's believed that's the first car the suspects were trying to escape in.

This is a developing story.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Related Articles ERCOT again asks Texans to conserve energy as power grid demand goes up

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.