Santa Fe mayor apologizes for Facebook posts about deadly high school shooting

Mayor Jason Tabor says he was "straight up in party mode" when he shared the posts and has been battling with alcoholism.

SANTA FE, Texas — Mayor Jason Tabor posted an apology Wednesday expressing his sincere regret for a drunken online comments he made about the Santa Fe High School shooting and his struggle with alcoholism.

"There is a post going around so I'm gonna lay it out there," Tabor started his post. "I am an alcoholic. I started binge drinking when my dad passed."

Tabor had shared inaccurate details about the shooting, including about how one of the students died and a motive for the alleged shooter, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

The 2018 campus shooting left 10 people dead and 13 students and faculty member injured. Today, many of the survivors and the family members of the victims must wrangle with unanswered questions and investigation details law enforcement has declined to release.

The insensitivity of his post triggered a wave of criticism as well as demands for his resignation. Since the post, Tabor said he plans to enroll in Alcoholics Anonymous and seek other treatment.

“The information posted by the mayor of Sana Fe about the high school shooting is not accurate. Additionally, someone in his position has absolutely no business making a public statement like that,” the Galveston County District Attorney's Office said a statement.

In his apology, Tabor explained he has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and had forgot his medicine before heading to a Louisiana casino with friends for the weekend.

"I was straight up in party mode and he and I were messaging people on Facebook messenger using my account. I can say it's not my proudest moment and I am embarrassed." Tabor said. "I quit drinking for a year and thought I could beat it."

Tabor said he had been sober for a year, and he had even gone to rehab, but he relapsed.

"I have been able to hold it in and I forgot my pill bottle," he said. "When the meds wore off it was like a freight train hit me with emotions. So that led to my stupid post about the shooting."

Tabor went on to describe his traumatic upbringing, growing up in a home with alcoholism, heavy drug use, verbal and physical abuse were commonplace.

"I thought I could quit in private and it just isn’t working. I have spent these past few years absorbing a lot. No that is not an excuse. I made a lot of mistakes these past few days," Tabor said. "I’m sorry to my wife, my kids, my family and my friends. I did fall down really hard this time."