ARLINGTON, Virginia - It was an unforgettable honor Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.

It all started because of a former Santa Fe graduate who is stationed at Bolling Air Force Base and who wanted to do his part to help remember the victims.

“It was very shocking. There were no words to describe how it felt, knowing what was going on in my high school," Devin Belluomini said of the mass shooting that killed ten people last month.

Devin Belluomini (center) takes part in the ceremony on Thursday.

On Thursday, it was "Santa Fe Strong" in the hands of the guards and in the hearts of the crowd.

“It meant to me, a way to pay my respects to those who lost their lives during this tragic event," Belluomini said.

For Belluomini, graduating from Santa Fe High School is a memory he’ll never forget, but Thursday's ceremony will stick with him forever.

A wreath with ribbons that had the names of the Santa Fe shooting victims written on them, was made special for the event.

Belluomini was given the honor of placing the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to remember his family back home who are still reeling from a tragedy.

“I just hope they know that this community has been hurt, we’re praying for them. They’re getting better," Belluomini said.

An airman at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington D.C., Belluomini couldn’t be home to help after the shooting, so he brought the healing to him.

“We flew them out, flew the police officer out with the funds that we raised," Belluomini said.

Three students, a Santa Fe police officer and the father of Chris Stone, one of the victims, were flown out to watch the ceremony.

The moment was measured in minutes, but the meaning will last a lifetime for those who were hurt and the families still healing.

“I pray that the community gets back to where they were. I know we will be better and stronger because of this," Belluomini said.

