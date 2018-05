Santa Fe High School will reopen to students May 29, district officials said in a news conference Monday.

All teachers and support staff will return to the school Wednesday, officials said.

The announcement comes just days after 10 people were killed and 13 others were injured in Friday's mass shooting at the school.

