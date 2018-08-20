It was an emotional morning, as Santa Fe High School students went back to school early Monday.

A steady stream of cars could be seen, as parents dropped off their kids.

A lot of changes have been made by Santa Fe ISD since a shooting rampage back in May left ten dead.

The district has added new security measures, including metal detectors and more law enforcement.

Parents and students say they’re ready to move forward, together, and going back to class, is just the start.

“It’s the first stage of these kid’s closure, my son didn’t sleep because he was excited about his peers, these kids have done nothing but want to be together all summer,” said parent, Lesley Darnell.

Sarah Salazar, a junior who was hit with shotgun pellets during the mass shooting, is optimistic about the new school year.

"It's going to be more safer with all the improvements they have and I guess I'm ready to get school through, Salazar told KHOU 11 News Reporter Stephanie Whitfield.

Salazar is still recovering. She is unable to raise her left arm, which is still in a sling. Her junior year will be a balance of school and physical therapy.

READ: Junior who survived Santa Fe shooting ready for the new school year

Donations are still needed in Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe ISD Police Department needs new gear and extra radios because of the additional officers.

If you’d like to help reach out to the district.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Remember Their Names: The Santa Fe High School shooting victims

Donations are still needed eight weeks after deadly mass shooting at Santa Fe High School

Grand jury indicts accused shooter in Santa Fe High School massacre

Photos: Victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting
01 / 31
02 / 31
Shana Fisher
03 / 31
Angelique Ramirez was a student at Santa Fe High School. Her family says she was creative beyond belief and was a staple in her family.
04 / 31
Christian Riley Garcia
05 / 31
Christian Riley Garcia
06 / 31
Christian Riley Garcia was a student at Santa Fe High School.
07 / 31
Chris Stone
08 / 31
Chris Stone
09 / 31
Chris Stone, a junior at Santa Fe High School.
10 / 31
Sabika Sheikh, a foreign exchange student at Santa Fe High School.
11 / 31
Cynthia Tisdale (far right) was a full time sub at the school, according to a family member.
12 / 31
Jared Black
13 / 31
Kimberly Vaughan was a student at Santa Fe High School.
14 / 31
Kim Vaughan (left) with her mom Rhonda Hart (right). Hart said her daughter was in art class during the shooting.
15 / 31
Ann Perkins was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School.
16 / 31
Kyle McLeod
17 / 31
Cynthia Tisdale with her husband, William. Cynthia was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School.
18 / 31
A photo of Christian Garcia hangs on a cross at a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
19 / 31
A photo of Cynthia Tisdale hangs on a cross at a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
20 / 31
Flowers bearing the names of victims sit among items left at a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
21 / 31
Mourners visit a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
22 / 31
Crosses honor the 10 victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
23 / 31
Crosses honor the 10 victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
24 / 31
People sign a cross for Angelique Ramirez at a memorial for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)
25 / 31
Chaplins with Billy Graham's ministry sign crosses made by Greg Zanis for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting at the high school on May 21, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)
26 / 31
Pictures of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are displayed during a prayer vigil at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
27 / 31
A cross for Shana Fisher is seen at a memorial for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting at the high school on May 21, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
28 / 31
LEAGUE CITY , TX - MAY 20: Pictures of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are displayed during a prayer vigil at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. Last Friday, 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis entered the school with a shotgun and a pistol and opened fire, killing 10 people. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
29 / 31
Pictures of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are displayed during a prayer vigil at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
30 / 31
Pictures of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are displayed during a prayer vigil at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
31 / 31
Candles are lit at a prayer vigil to remember the victims from the Santa Fe High School shooting at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
© 2018 KHOU