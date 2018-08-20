It was an emotional morning, as Santa Fe High School students went back to school early Monday.

A steady stream of cars could be seen, as parents dropped off their kids.

A lot of changes have been made by Santa Fe ISD since a shooting rampage back in May left ten dead.

The district has added new security measures, including metal detectors and more law enforcement.

Parents and students say they’re ready to move forward, together, and going back to class, is just the start.

“It’s the first stage of these kid’s closure, my son didn’t sleep because he was excited about his peers, these kids have done nothing but want to be together all summer,” said parent, Lesley Darnell.

Sarah Salazar, a junior who was hit with shotgun pellets during the mass shooting, is optimistic about the new school year.

"It's going to be more safer with all the improvements they have and I guess I'm ready to get school through, Salazar told KHOU 11 News Reporter Stephanie Whitfield.

Salazar is still recovering. She is unable to raise her left arm, which is still in a sling. Her junior year will be a balance of school and physical therapy.

Donations are still needed in Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe ISD Police Department needs new gear and extra radios because of the additional officers.

If you’d like to help reach out to the district.

