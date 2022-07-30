Community throws 'Warrior Parade' for 4-year-old with terminal brain tumor

Hundreds of jeeps, military vehicles, fire trucks, police cars and more showed up for the parade outside of Santa Fe Junior High School to show their support.

SANTA FE, Texas — A 4-year-old Santa Fe, Texas boy was given only two weeks to live after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor.

Wylie is described by those who love him as a typical 4-year-old boy who loves tractors, trucks, Mickey Mouse and Blippi. When he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, hundreds of people in the Santa Fe community came together to throw him a parade.

Hundreds of jeeps, military vehicles, fire trucks, police cars and more showed up for the parade outside of Santa Fe Junior High School to show their support for Wylie on Saturday.

The family said they got the idea for the parade after seeing a similar event for a foster child's birthday last week.