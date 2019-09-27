Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was shot during a traffic stop and later died at a hospital Friday.
Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran at the sheriff's office, leaves behind a wife and three children.
After news spread of his death, tributes spread across social media remembering the fallen deputy.
READ MORE: Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal has died after being shot during traffic stop
HEART OF GOLD: Remembering HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal
TIMELINE: Suspect in fatal shooting of Harris County deputy has violent criminal history