Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was shot during a traffic stop and later died at a hospital Friday.

Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran at the sheriff's office, leaves behind a wife and three children.

After news spread of his death, tributes spread across social media remembering the fallen deputy.

READ MORE: Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal has died after being shot during traffic stop

HEART OF GOLD: Remembering HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

TIMELINE: Suspect in fatal shooting of Harris County deputy has violent criminal history