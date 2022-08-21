x
Man goes missing while searching for daughter in water near San Luis Pass bridge

Galveston officials said the man went into the water to try to rescue his 3-year-old daughter. The girl was rescued, but the man is now missing.
Credit: KHOU 11

GALVESTON, Texas — A man went missing Sunday after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge.

According to Galveston officials, the man went into the water on the north side of the bridge to try to get his 3-year-old daughter.

They said it happened around 7 p.m. when the girl was on a float that was being blown to the northeast by the wind.

Rescue crews spotted her and went after her on a jet ski. They got to her on a sandbar and brought her to safety.

The girl's father, a 25-year-old man from Houston, had gone into the water to save his child. He went underwater in a deep trough and emergency responders said they believe the man is likely dead.

Crews were actively searching the area Sunday night in hopes of finding the missing man.

Here's a map of the area:

