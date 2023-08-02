At least 150 acres burning in San Jacinto County wildfire, officials say

Planes were used to slow the spread and firefighters fought the fire on the ground.

SAN JACINTO, Texas — A wildfire stretched for at least 150 acres Wednesday in San Jacinto County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service team said they were called to help put out what is now being called the "Snowhill Fire" while it burned off FM 946, just west of Lake Livingston.

Officials said the fire was in a pine plantation, which is a crop of pine trees used to harvest timber.

At least one house and one structure was threatened by the fire, officials said. Nearby residents reported seeing ash falling due to the wildfire.

Multiple aircraft assisted in putting the fire out as well as firefighters.

As of 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials said it was 50% contained.

No injuries have been reported.

