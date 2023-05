It's not known how many people were injured, but San Jacinto County deputies said the injuries were minor.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — Injuries were reported after a small plane crashed Wednesday in San Jacinto County.

It's not clear how many people were injured, but San Jacinto County deputies said the injuries were minor.

This happened north of State Highway 150 west in the Evergreen area.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.