San Jacinto College celebrates $30 million donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

About 6,000 freshmen will qualify for free tuition thanks to Scott’s gift.

PASADENA, Texas — San Jacinto College is celebrating the largest private gift it has ever received.

In this latest round of donations, the billionaires gave away more than $2.7 billion to 286 organizations.

The community at San Jacinto College is still stunned by the donation but also very thankful. School officials and students said it’s life-changing.

For instance, Hayden is going to be a freshman at San Jacinto College. He’s more than ready to pursue a future career in law enforcement as an investigator.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you cannot pass up,” Hayden said.

He is one of about 6,000 freshmen at the college who will qualify for free tuition next year thanks to Scott’s donation.

“It was one of those things that I think until the money got in the bank you’re almost, like, OK, could this fall apart or is this real?” San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer said.

Hellyer said they were notified about two months ago that Scott wanted to make a confidential donation to the school.

“When they said the amount they actually said, ‘It’s a substantial donation.’ I was quiet. And they said, ‘It’s $30 million.’ I just felt my heart stop,” she said.

Hellyer believes San Jacinto College was selected because of the work they’re doing to make sure its community’s low-income and minority students are succeeding. She said the college is already putting the money to good use through the 21 Forward scholarship program.

“All seniors graduating this year, if they apply to at San Jac, apply for financial aid, we’ll make up the difference with this scholarship program,” Hellyer said.

Students like Hayden hope to honor Scott with actions not just words.

“You’re really helping me out a lot. Thank you so much,” Hayden said.

Hellyer said students must have graduated from schools in their taxing district in order to qualify.

They include those in Channelview, Sheldon, Galena Park, Pasadena, La Porte and Deer Park school districts.