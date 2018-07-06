The Los Angeles Dodgers have chosen San Jacinto outfielder Jordan Myrow with their 39th round selection in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

Myrow, a transfer from UCLA, batted .373 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 47 games for San Jacinto (52-15), which reached the semifinals of the JUCO World Series.

Prior to the draft and World Series, Myrow revealed to KHOU 11 News he was once homeless as teenager growing up in Los Angeles, California. “(I would like to) be an inspiration to others (who) are going through something (similar) or difficulties,” Myrow told KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Jason Bristol.

He is one of seven San Jac players drafted; the most of any Houston-area school.

Myrow is also the godson of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

