After two attacks by vandals, volunteers say more must be done to protect the downtown monument.

Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours.

The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they will take action if city leaders and Alamo officials don’t do more to keep the memorial to some of the Alamo dead safe.

“It's a target by the left," Brandon Burkhart said. "They don't like it. The first time it was spray paint, the second time it was a magic marker. We have concerns over this because there was a lack of cameras inside Alamo Plaza."

Burkhart claims that until his group made demands at a recent City Council meeting for cameras to be installed to monitor the north face of monument, there were none.

“In response to your inquiry, the Alamo Trust Inc. has multiple security cameras facing the north side of the Cenotaph," Jonathan Huhn, director of communications and community outreach for the Alamo Trust, told KENS 5.

Burkhart says that in addition to unblinking cameras, they want more patrols by San Antonio Police and the Alamo Rangers.

"We are prepared to go and send one or two armed men to stand every single night in the plaza until measures are taken seriously and put in place," Burkhart said.