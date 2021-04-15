x
Local

DEVELOPING: San Antonio airport on lockdown after shooting, SAPD says

People have been evacuated from the terminal, but San Antonio Police say there is no active threat to the public.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio International Airport is on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a shooting, police said.

The incident began just after 2 p.m. Thursday. San Antonio police said in a tweet that there is no active threat to the public. No injuries are reported, according to the tweet.

Additionally, people at the airport at the time are reporting they were evacuated during the incident. A San Antonio Fire Department official said they were called to assist with minor injuries as people were evacuating the airport. One person was transported from the scene with a sprained ankle. 

One person tweeted that he was in a plane on the tarmac and was told the plane was being held at the gate and unable to leave.

San Antonio police are expected to give an update shortly.

A Fiesta Transit van was damaged in the shooting

This is a developing situation and further updates will be added as they are received.

 

