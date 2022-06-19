Houston man reported missing in Austin located by police in San Antonio

Police had concern for the safety of Samuele Sellers.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a Houston man who was reported missing in Downtown Austin has been located in San Antonio.

APD said 45-year-old Samuele Sellers was reported missing after he was last seen on Sunday around 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 500 N. I-35 southbound. He was visiting from Houston and not familiar with the Austin area, police said.

There were concerns for the man's safety. Due to a medical condition, Sellers requires daily medication and might hear voices if not properly medicated. He is also prone to dehydration and holds his head to the side with his shoulder elevated.

Around 3:15 p.m., APD said Sellers was located by police in San Antonio.