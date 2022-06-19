x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Houston man reported missing in Austin located by police in San Antonio

Police had concern for the safety of Samuele Sellers.
Credit: Austin Police Department
Samuele Sellers

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a Houston man who was reported missing in Downtown Austin has been located in San Antonio.

APD said 45-year-old Samuele Sellers was reported missing after he was last seen on Sunday around 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 500 N. I-35 southbound. He was visiting from Houston and not familiar with the Austin area, police said.

Credit: Austin Police Department
Samuele Sellers

There were concerns for the man's safety. Due to a medical condition, Sellers requires daily medication and might hear voices if not properly medicated. He is also prone to dehydration and holds his head to the side with his shoulder elevated.

Around 3:15 p.m., APD said Sellers was located by police in San Antonio.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

WATCH: Bear tries to eat Colorado family's security camera

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens

Pete Buttigieg: US may act against airlines on consumers' behalf

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

HFD: 2-alarm fire damages several units at apartment in SE Houston