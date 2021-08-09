Samsung expected to select Taylor for new chip plant on Tuesday, report says

The Wall Street Journal reports that Gov. Greg Abbott will make the announcement at a press conference at the governor's mansion.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce the selection of Taylor, Texas, for a new chip-making facility from Samsung, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The update is expected during a 5 p.m. press conference for an "economic announcement" from the governor's mansion on Tuesday in Austin.

Leaders with Williamson County and the City of Taylor held meetings in September to discuss and take appropriate actions in support of the development, a $17 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant.

At the time, Samsung continued to deny the fact that the decision could be final.

"No decision has been made by Samsung on a site for a potential expansion," Samsung said in a statement to KVUE in September. "All sites are under consideration and each community is performing the appropriate due diligence to put themselves in the best position for this opportunity. The actions by Williamson County and City of Taylor are part of their due diligence. We are honored to have such thoughtful consideration from all of the sites."

Additionally, in July, Samsung filed an application with the Texas comptroller’s office for an incentives deal with Taylor ISD. The deal would provide Samsung with a $314 million tax break over the next 10 years under the Chapter 313 agreement.

Austin proper has also been a contender for the facility, as well as the states of New York and Arizona.

If finalized, construction for the 6-million-square-foot facility is expected to begin as early as January 2022 with production up and running by the end 2024.