HCSO: Child dies after mother crashes into road sign on Sam Houston Tollway; multiple kids in car

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a 4-year-old inside the vehicle may have suffered from a traumatic brain injury.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Charges have been upgraded against a driver who crashed into a road sign on the Sam Houston Tollway this morning after a child inside the vehicle died from critical injuries, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Earlier, it was reported CPR was in progress on the 4-year-old victim as they were taken to the hospital. As of 8:15 a.m., Gonzalez said that child has died.

Investigators said they believe the child suffered from a traumatic brain injury.

Editor's Note: The above video was published before the child was pronounced dead.

The 35-year-old woman who was driving will now be charged with felony murder, according to deputies.

Investigators said she showed signs of intoxication at the scene and was taken into custody. At first, she was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and intoxication assault.

In a tweet, Gonzalez identified the suspect as the victim's mother.

Update #3 to crash on Sam Houston Pkwy: sad to report the child has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. The charge on the mother/driver has been upgraded to felony murder. The child was unrestrained, possibly sitting on the lap of another child. #hounews https://t.co/sAifSiikkY — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 14, 2021

HCSO Lt. Chris Adolph said the other four children were taken to the hospital out of precaution.

Gonzalez identified the oldest child as 10 years old and the youngest as 2 years old. Deputies have not released their conditions.

Investigators believe the woman was coming home after a baby shower.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.