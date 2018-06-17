HUNTSVILLE, Texas - If you have ever driven down Interstate 45 you have probably come across the larger than monument that watches over the city of Huntsville and is a reminder to visitors of the university namesake Sam Houston.

What many people don't know is that the pioneer also went by the nickname "black raven". A namesake now memorialized through its own statue on the campus of Sam Houston State University.

Sculpture artist Ed Wilson has been bringing art to life through his sculpture since the 70's with works in and around the Houston area.

"We've been working on this pretty steady for about a year," said Wilson.

Reaching 21 feet high and weighing over 7000 pounds, the stainless-steel raven is one of Wilson's biggest project s and one he says was nearly as intricate to install as it was to create.

"Up in the air we have somewhere around 6000 pounds of metal supported on these tiny legs," said Wilson.

Prior to this project, Wilson said he did not know much about the history of Sam Houston, but in order to embody the spirit of the namesake in his piece, he quickly began researching the American Statesman.

"We are on a college campus and it's a creative place. So, I think having creative things around enhances creativity. It's a boost to the quality of life, “said Wilson.

© 2018 KAGS