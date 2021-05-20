'Six dumpsters every week' | Salvation Army says people dump trash on their properties every day

“We’ll show up and there’s a garbage dump. We close at 6, so once the sun goes down, there’s really no one there to stop it until the morning.”

HOUSTON — The Salvation Army has a request: please don’t dump trash on their properties.

They said they’ve seen an increase in illegal dumping since the pandemic began. It’s up nearly 50% and that’s costing them a lot of cash. It's money they need for their mission.

“You can look at some of our furniture back here that’s completely ripped," Director of Operations at the Salvation Army Houston John Ramaka said. “We get people’s old expired food."

It's ripped, broken and even expired.

"It didn’t fit in the trash can or something like that so they figured they’d send it to us," Romaka said.

Romaka and his team sort trash from treasures every day.

“We'll get empty boxes," Romaka said. “Half used candles.”

Inside the Salvation Army’s warehouse of wonders, you’ll find everything from the random to the "what in the world."

“That’s our main problem, is overnight dumping in our parking lots," Romaka said. “We’ll show up and there’s a garbage dump. We close at 6, so once the sun goes down, there’s really no one there to stop it until the morning.”

But outside the donations, there has been a lot of overnight dumping.

"I’d say probably 40% to 50% from maybe even a year ago," Romaka said.

It's happened every day since the pandemic began.

“I just think you know, if you had to pay to get it taken out of your house or something like that, you know you can just drive down the street in the middle of the night and leave it in a parking lot," Romaka said.

But when you make your junk their job, they pay the price.

“The problem that I have is we get so much trash that we fill up six dumpsters every week," Romaka said.

They get a lot of great donations.

“We could not be happier with what Houston is doing for us," Romaka said.

But all that trash is weighing them down.

“The last thing I want to do is discourage people from donating to us because that’s what keeps us open. But if you know it’s trash, and it’s unusable, it takes away from what we’re trying to do,” Romaka said.