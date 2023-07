A hazmat team is headed to the fire at the building near Highway 288 and Holmes Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Plumes of smoke could be seen shooting into the air as a salvage yard burned in southwest Houston Thursday.

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A hazmat team was called t the fire. No injuries have been reported so far.

KHOU 11 has a crew heading that way and will bring you updates as they become available.

@HoustonFire is on scene at 2910 Holmes Rd. performing extinguishment efforts after receiving reports of a building on fire. Call type upgraded to a 2 alarm. No FF or civilian injuries reported. PIO en route. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) July 27, 2023