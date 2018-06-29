HOUSTON - Dust from the Saharan Desert has finally made its way to Texas.

The dust will contribute to hazy skies over the next few days.

However, it will pose health dangers for some people.

Up close many wouldn’t really know the dust has arrived but from a distance it is definitely visible.

Dr. Chris Prichard, a specialist at Texas Ear, Nose and Throat, said people who are sensitive to dust should prepare to be irritated this weekend.

“I think it’s a good weekend to maybe find something indoors,” Dr. Prichard said.

Texas ENT staff has been paying close attention to the wave of Saharan dust that’s been making its way across the Atlantic.

“We know that hospital admissions for asthma patients increase when these type of dust clouds move in,” Dr. Prichard said.

The dust is already settling over the Houston skyline.

Dr. Prichard said the tiny dust particles can easily affect those who deal with nasal allergies, asthma or lung illnesses like COPD.

He explained, “As this dust comes in through the atmosphere it’s going to come through our nasal passages and through our throat and then pass down into the lower airways.”

In addition, Dr. Prichard said the dust can bring with it things that might not otherwise be in the area.

“They can sort of serve as a conduit for other things that we know are triggers for patients with allergies and asthma such as viruses, bacteria, and mold spores and pollens,” he said.

In rare cases the doctor said those undiagnosed with illnesses like asthma may experience symptoms like shortness of breath, chest tightness and coughing at night.

“They could get a surprise exacerbation with all the dust causing the irritation and then bringing these things that we know are triggers for their symptoms," Dr. Prichard said.

He said most people can stay healthy by watching their symptoms but recommends people avoid strenuous outdoor activity this weekend.

Also, people who normally take allergy or asthma medicine should stay on top of it this weekend.

Those with asthma should have their inhalers readily available.

Call a doctor if symptoms worsen.

When @chitakhou & @BrooksKHOU mention Saharan dust moving into #Houston, I picture this. But are there Health dangers? More on #khou11 today pic.twitter.com/yrLMgsMgiH — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) June 29, 2018

