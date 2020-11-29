Safe options to meet Santa in the Houston area amid the COVID-19 pandemic

From virtual visits to socially distanced photo ops, here are three ways your kids can see the big guy safely.

HOUSTON — So many of us have had to adjust and sacrifice because of the pandemic, but one tradition families don't have to give up this holiday season is meeting Santa Claus.

From virtual visits to socially distanced photo ops, here are three ways your kids can see the big guy safely.

This year, like so many of us, Santa’s working from home. He's bringing holiday cheer to children through video calls from the North Pole while the kiddos connect with him from the comfort of their own homes.

Chit-Chat with Santa is one of several virtual options out there for families looking for a safe alternative to face-to-face visits with Santa.

The video calls are personalized, and families can choose to chat with Santa or Mrs. Claus. To book a visit, click here.

If you're looking for a more traditional meet-and-greet with Jolly Old Saint Nick, stop by Houston’s Memorial City Mall.

To keep families safe this holiday season, they have new COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including a socially distanced Santa set. Kids aren't allowed to sit on Santa’s lap (remember: we've got to protect the big guy from the coronavirus, too). Instead they'll sit on festive red boxes, placed six feet apart, as they go through their Christmas wish list.

As for the photo-ops, masks can briefly be taken off during pictures, but for the rest of the meetup, it'll be required.

The set will also be "Santa-tized" before and after each visit. To keep crowds to a minimum, appointments are required. You can make one on site or go to memorialcitymall.com/events. They also offer virtual visits.

If you're looking for a captivating and magical way to meet Santa Claus safely, look no further than the Magi-sphere located in Sugar Land's Town Square. A holographic version of Santa will beam from a snow globe, and children can interact with him in real-time.