Freetail Brewing company said they won't be offering Kawhi Leonard free pizza and beer for life anymore.

In fact, they've amended the offer for Lebron James.

This offer is hereby amended to apply to @KingJames instead https://t.co/ipmbJ2kAHx — Freetail Brewing Co. (@freetailbrewing) June 15, 2018

The San Antonio brewing company originally offered it to Leonard if he came back and played in San Antonio for the next season and beyond.

Friday afternoon, rumors spread that Leonard wanted to be traded and was uncomfortable with the Spurs.

