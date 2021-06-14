9-year-old with rare bone disorder not allowed to play in All-Star game

Rylan Rosales was selected to be on the All-Star team, but two hours before the first game, he was told he couldn’t play.

PASADENA, Texas — We first told you about this remarkable boy on KHOU 11.

Nine-year-old Rylan Rosales plays in the PONY League in Pasadena and was selected to be on the All-Star team. But two hours before his first game, he was told he couldn’t play. The devastating news came after he tried out, made the team and raised money.

Rylan lives and breathes baseball. A few weeks ago, he tried out for the PONY Baseball All-Star team and made it. It was a huge goal accomplished.

"It's been one of my dreams," Rylan said.

His mother said he worked hard, practiced and even did fundraising for the tournaments. On Friday, two hours before their first game, the family got a phone call letting them know Rylan couldn’t play because of his age.

Rylan had been playing with kids in the 7 to 8 age bracket even though he turned 9 in May. He has a rare bone disorder that stunts the growth of his spine and ribs, impacting his heart and lungs. Because of that, his mother said he has doctors notes that allowed him to play with the kids his size. She said it helped with the bullying.

"I get that rules are rules, but ... they failed to tell us in advance. It is not OK. They got his hopes up," Brianna Rosales said.

She’s heartbroken and said they crushed her son’s dream.

"He didn’t understand why it was overlooked, I guess. He did start blaming himself. That is what hurt me the most. It was their mistake," Rosales said.

Rosales shared a post on Facebook explaining the situation with video of her son crying. That post went viral and caught the eye of a fellow ballplayer who invited him to play a game Sunday with their organization.

"Baseball is America's pastime. Everyone should give a chance to play. If they say 'no,' I say 'yes,'" said Taha Ghuneim a baseball player with the Houston Saints Baseball Organization.

And even though playing with the big kids was a great time for Rylan, he still has a hard time understanding why. With tears in his eyes, he wanted to know why he wasn’t told before even trying out for the team.

"I just want to play with my best friends," Rylan said.

Rosales hopes her son's story helps this from happening to any other child.

We reached out to the PONY League in Pasadena and even their headquarters but did not hear back from the local office. The PONY headquarters said the CEO and president Abraham Key was addressing the matter but we have not heard back from him.